Schererville man caught driving drunk at 120 mph in work zone, police say

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A Schererville man was arrested on charges he was driving intoxicated at nearly 120 mph in a 55 mph work zone early Tuesday on Interstate 65, Indiana State Police said.

Michael H. Kaufman, 24, was driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.278, well over the legal limit of 0.08, according to an ISP news release.

A state trooper who was patrolling the highway caught Kaufman speeding just after midnight, near the Ind. 25 and Schuyler Avenue exit ramp near Lafayette, police said.

Kaufman sped past the trooper in a silver Hyundai Sonata and was stopped after driving about 120 mph in a work zone shortly thereafter, police said.

No workers were present at the time.

Kaufman appeared to be impaired and failed a subsequent field sobriety test, police said. He was arrested and taken to Tippecanoe County Jail.

He was charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one count of reckless driving, all as misdemeanors.