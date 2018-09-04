CROWN POINT — Two defense attorneys have withdrawn from representing Dionysios Doukas on allegations he committed more than a dozen business robberies last fall in Northwest Indiana.
Patrick Young told Judge Pro Tempore William T. Enslen on Tuesday in Lake Criminal Court he wished to withdraw as a private attorney from Doukas' criminal cases.
He said he and Doukas had “serious, fundamental disagreements” about how to proceed in the cases, despite several meetings. Young said a plea agreement has been offered by the Lake County prosecutor's office, but it is not acceptable to Doukas.
Enslen agreed to allow Young to withdraw from the cases. Benjamen Murphy, a second defense attorney, also was permitted to withdraw from the cases.
Doukas, 35, of Schererville, said he believed his family could hire a new private attorney. A status hearing is scheduled for Sept. 21.
Doukas was scheduled for trial Oct. 15 on several of the robberies. Enslen canceled the trial.
Doukas is charged in Lake Criminal Court with committing 16 robberies or attempted robberies between Oct. 31 and Nov. 16 at businesses throughout Lake County. He is also charged with robbery in Porter and LaPorte counties.
He was arrested Nov. 19 after allegedly robbing a Subway restaurant in Lowell and leading police on a high-speed chase that crossed into Porter County.