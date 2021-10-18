 Skip to main content
Schererville man charged with molesting 4-year-old girl
Schererville man charged with molesting 4-year-old girl

John W. Vaught

John W. Vaught

 Provided

CROWN POINT — A Schererville man was charged Thursday with molesting a 4-year-old girl in July during a visit to a Region park.

John W. Vaught, 64, was caring for the girl when the alleged sexual abuse occurred, Lake Criminal Court records state.

A magistrate entered not guilty pleas Friday on Vaught's behalf to felony counts of child molesting and child solicitation and misdemeanor battery.

The alleged abuse came to light in July, after the girl returned home and talked to a relative about touching her "privates," records state.

Join Cpl. Jerry Patrick, as he patrols the hallways of Lake Central and Kahler Middle School.

The girl's mother took her to a hospital, where she was diagnosed with being sexually assaulted, records state.

The girl later told a detective at the Lake County Sheriff's Department Special Victims Unit Vaught asked her if he could touch her "privates" and she said no. 

She said Vaught later touched her genital area while they were in a portable toilet at a park, records state.

