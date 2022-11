Schererville man charged with multiple felony counts of dealing cocaine, police say

SCHERERVILLE — Months of dealing drugs caught up with a Schererville man after he was arrested Monday on multiple felony counts of dealing cocaine, according to police.

Paul Guzman, 41, was under investigation for selling cocaine from August through October on the 1300 block of Willow Court, according to court records. Prosecutors filed charges Nov. 7 and issued a warrant for Guzman's arrest the same day.

On Aug. 10, a confidential informant told Schererville police they had been purchasing cocaine from Guzman's residence for a year, according to court documents. The informant identified Guzman as the person they had bought the drug from when they were shown a photo of him by police.

The informant followed up with police Aug. 18 when they communicated via phone with Guzman about purchasing cocaine. Police helped the informant make a controlled purchase, in which the informant was equipped with an audio recording device and "pre-recorded funds" for the purchase, court documents stated. Schererville police conducted surveillance in the area during the course of the informant's interaction with Guzman. All information obtained during the course of the purchase was consistent with the information provided by the informant, according to court documents. The informant gave police the drug after the purchase, and police determined there was approximately one gram of cocaine in the bag.

Two more controlled purchases were made Sept. 8 and 23. Police obtained a search warrant for Guzman's residence Sept. 28, and upon entrance to the apartment Oct. 4, located a handgun, numerous syringes and a box of a white substance, which tested positive for cocaine. Approximately eight grams of cocaine were found in the apartment, according to court documents. Guzman has a previous felony conviction, prohibiting him from owning any weapon.

Police saw Guzman traveling in an SUV the same day the search warrant was executed and found approximately three grams of cocaine in his car.

Guzman is incarcerated at the Lake County Jail, according to police.