MUNSTER — A Schererville man was sentenced to 60 years in prison Friday for the death of his girlfriend in 2020.

Paul E. Jarosik, 38, was found guilty March 3 of Michelle Brown’s murder.

At trial, Prosecutor Infinity Westberg characterized Brown and Jarosik’s relationship as volatile and often violent.

She pointed in particular to “belittling and abusive” language in a video obtained from Brown’s cellphone that was shown during trial.

In the video, Jarosik could be heard saying to Brown: “Oh my God, you’re stupid. Why I found you (expletive) attractive I don’t even know.” He continues: “You might as well just jump off a (expletive) bridge and kill yourself. No one would miss you.”

Defense attorney Herbert Shaps argued that Jarosik should get the minimum sentence, which is 45 years for murder, because he has an elderly mother he needs to care for.

Judge Samuel Cappas didn’t find that to be sufficient reasoning for less time, and gave Jarosik a sentence five years short of the maximum.

Brown’s family and friends attended Jarosik’s sentencing, as did some unexpected supporters, such as a juror from the trial and the best friend of one of Jarosik’s former girlfriends.

Brown’s sister Evette Beckman said she’s thankful that their friend was able to get away from Jarosik, but sad that her sister wasn’t.

“Michelle paid the ultimate price to make sure there’s not another one,” Beckman said.

Beckman said she’s thrilled with the sentence, and the surprise supporters gave her “hope for mankind” and showed her “that there’s kind people everywhere.”

“I hope my sister is resting knowing that we fought for her,” she said.

Now that the trial is over, Beckman said, something has to change so another woman doesn’t have to suffer like her sister did.

“I feel like our politicians can do much more. Our system needs to change.”

