Schererville man sentenced for dealing crack cocaine, courts say

HAMMOND — A Schererville man faces more than 12 years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to distributing crack cocaine, courts said.

Odell Lucas, 44, was sentenced Wednesday to 151 months in prison and two years of supervised release, said U.S. Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

The Drug Enforcement Agency and Porter County Sheriff's Drug Task Force investigated the case, and according to law enforcement, Lucas sold crack cocaine to a confidential informant.

Lucas sold crack cocaine to the informant on four separate occasions from January to February 2019, the Department of Justice reported.

The case was prosecuted as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods Program, which is a DOJ crime-reduction initiative.

