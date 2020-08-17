Schererville man sentenced to prison as Latin Kings street gang leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — A federal judge has sent a Schererville man to prison for being a leader of a local chapter of the Latin Kings street gang.

U.S. District Court Judge Philip P. Simon imposed an 87-month sentenced Monday on 41-year-old Mark Anthony “Slim” Toney for his guilty plea last fall to a charge of conspiring in racketeering activity.

U.S. Attorney Thomas L. Kirsch said Toney deserved to be punished for his leadership role in a violent street gang that distributed illicit drugs.

Court papers state Toney had been a member of the Latin Kings for at least two decades and by 2012 had risen to the gang’s managerial rank, serving as an Inca, or local leader, of the 148th Street set of Hammond Latin Kings.

He oversaw the sale of more than 3 kilograms of cocaine, marijuana and other illicit drugs, stored the gang’s arsenal of firearms in his home, ordered other Kings to shoot at rival gang members and ordered the beatings of fellow Kings who disobeyed orders.

Toney was never convicted of the crime of obstruction of justice.

Toney was raised in Hammond by both parents and has a 20-year-old son, who the defense attorney said has had to grow up without Toney’s help in recent years after Toney’s arrest.