Michael Nanay Michael Nanay, 63, of Schererville

CROWN POINT — A Schererville business owner was charged with multiple felonies after his customers allege he cheated them out of large amounts of money, according to Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Prosecutors charged Michael Nanay, 63, with four counts of property theft and one count of home improvement fraud, according to online court records. Nanay supposedly requested a a sizeable deposit in exchange for installing in-ground pools in their backyards, Martinez said, but never finished the work. The homeowners said Nanay left massive holes in their backyards where the pools would have been.

“The victims say Nanay hired workers who didn’t appear to know how to do the work properly and that he promised repairs he didn’t complete,” Martinez said. “He left them worse off than when they started their projects.”

An investigation by the sheriff's department found five property owners in Dyer, Crown Point and Schererville who said they were defrauded by Nanay and his company, MAD Pools, between October 2019 and January 2023.

Pool Region homeowners allege business owner Michael Nanay charged them a large amount of money to install in-ground pools but never followed throu…

“This kind of home improvement scam is unthinkable," Martinez said. “It targets people who take pride in their property and want a job done right, and we think there may be more victims of this company who haven’t come forward yet.”

Nanay was arrested Friday but appears to have posted bond, according to online court records.

Anyone who has agreed to have home improvement work done by MAD Pools, Michaelangelo Pool Design or Michael A. Nanay and believes they may have been scammed can call the Lake County Sheriff’s Department Detective Bureau at 219-755-3406.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail Jeramy Frederick Baldomero Urdiera-Rojas Bryan Pugh Temprance Lewis Brian Berry Aubrey Gandy Patrick Williams Jr. Lainey Graff Christopher Chandler Sr. Tavante Walker Johntae Hurt Nicholas Ramirez Jovan Wilson Jasmine Chandler Juan Martinez-Ramirez Nicholas Okleshen Daniel Lanning Darren Ware David Rosillo Flores Cori Harris Jaleel Pierre Mitchell Deubel Tony Le Dillon Metsch Gregory Cole II Hudson Hubbard III Marcus Smith Jenny Gravlin Aaron Woods Kerry Peach Joshua Ptak Amir Adams Jevon Trotter Yanta Edwards Antwain Sellars Jazmin Haynes Jose Hernandez Alfred Daniel Teviss Turner Mary McKinney Peter Arevalo Julie Frank Reginald Hicks Joseph Holt Casey Doll De'Jon Johnson Esther Bowen Miguel Negron Jr. Jessica Miller Terrence Kramer II Steve Jenkins Michael Knazze Idris Doss Nathaniel Osbun Josue Hernandez Thomas Johnson Jr. Devante Perry Kenneth Cochran Hector Alicea Stephen Nelson Anthony Gibson Anthony Smith Brandon Mathis Tina Preneta Christopher Walden Eric Rickhoff David Gutierrez Jr. Juwuan Fields Dennis Rock Victoria True Daqwan Bass Eshban Coleman Valentino Bailey Jr. Kurt McCammon Jr. Kenneth Helmick III Jalen Spencer Nathaniel McCullor III John Crawford Aaron Belcher