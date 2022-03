Schneider man charged with impersonating police, courts say

After being identified by two victims, a Schneider man faces charges of impersonating a police officer, courts said.

Kegan Michael Hensley, 32, of Schnieder, faces two charges of impersonation of a public servant, a level 6 felony, according to the Superior Court of Lake County Criminal Division.

Charges against Hensley were filed March 3 and he was arrested on Tuesday, according to Lake County Jail records.

The charges stem from an incident on April 27, 2021 in the Schneider area on Parrish Avenue. The victim was driving with his children in the car heading northbound on Parrish Avenue at the intersection of 238th Street when he saw a man get into a silver Chevy Suburban.

The victim said the man in the Chevy chased him down and activated blue emergency lights on the car, court records said. The man pulled the victim over and approached his vehicle saying, "What the (expletive) is the matter with you. Turn that (expletive) radio down. This isn't Gary."

When the man threatened to take the victim to jail, his children began to cry.

"His daughter was begging the subject to not take her dad to jail," court documents said.

The man eventually returned to his vehicle and then drove away. Upon talking to police, the victim was able to positively identify Hensley as the man who pulled him over.

A second victim told police that he also allegedly encountered Hensley.

At 8:10 p.m. Jan. 25, 2022, a victim was driving south on Parrish Avenue near 219th Street when he saw a silver Chevy Suburban driving slowly and crossing back and forth over the center line.

Soon after once he reached 236th Street in Schnieder, the Chevy sped up and got close to his vehicle with blue emergency lights activated.

The man did not immediately pullover, but he turned his vehicle around to make contact with the driver of the Chevy.

The driver of the Chevy told him that he attempted to stop him because he had passed him recklessly and was going to tell him the dangers of speeding.

The driver then told the man, "Do you want to go to the police chief's house right now?"

Upon speaking with police, the second victim positively identified Hensley as the driver who tried to pull him over, according to court reports.

Hensley was booked into Lake County Jail.

