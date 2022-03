Scholarship available for students pursuing criminal justice careers, sheriff says

CROWN POINT — As graduations are around the corner, scholarships are being awarded through the Indiana Sheriffs' Association Scholarship Fund, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr.

Martinez is awarding scholarships to qualified high school seniors and college students pursuing a degree in criminal justice studies. Across the state, 40 scholarships of $750 each will be awarded through the fund.

The Indiana Sheriffs' Association Scholarship Fund was created to collect, invest and disperse college scholarships funds to those committed to pursuing a career in the law enforcement field.

Those who qualify must be an Indiana resident, attend an Indiana college or university, major in a law enforcement field and enroll as a full-time student with a minimum of 12 hours.

One must also be a current member of the association or must be a dependent child or grandchild of a current member of the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association. Individuals can become members of the association online at indianasheriffs.org/individual-family-form/.

An application for the scholarship can be found on the Lake County Sheriff’s Department’s website at lakecountysheriff.com by scrolling down to the “scholarship opportunity” section of the main page.

Applications must be completed and received by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association on or before April 1.

Completed applications can be submitted to Laura Vest at LVest@indianasheriffs.org or by fax at 317-356-3996.

