JACKSON TOWNSHIP — A Duneland School Corporation school bus was rear ended Thursday morning along U.S. 6 near County Road 350 East, according to the Liberty Township Volunteer Fire Department.

None of the students aboard the bus were injured and the vehicle suffered only minor damage, but the passenger car involved was left with severe damage, firefighters said.

"Students aboard the bus were uninjured and transferred to another school bus," according to the fire department.

Another two-vehicle crash happened near the same time on U.S. 6 at County Road 200 West in Liberty Township, resulting in occupants being treated and transported by ambulance, firefighters said.

"Both vehicles sustained damage, however, one vehicle was severely impacted with side damage and multiple airbags deployed," the department said.

"As a reminder, during inclement weather, please allow extra stopping distance and obey traffic signals," according to the fire department.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.