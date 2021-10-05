School bus struck during chase; wanted man arrested with gun in vehicle, police say

GARY — A wanted man struck a school bus in a rollover crash while trying to flee from officers, police say.

Just before 3 p.m. a Lake County Sheriff's officer saw a vehicle that did not display its turn signal at West 15th Avenue and Hanley Street in Gary, said Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez. The driver was then seen not using a turn signal again at West 19th Avenue.

The officer tried to pull the driver over, however the driver refused and led chase north on Clark Road to West Sixth Avenue and through alleyways.

The driver got back onto West Sixth Avenue and failing to stop at Burr Street, struck a school bus that was traveling south on Burr Street, Martinez said. The bus rolled onto its side, however, there were no students inside.

After an officer removed the bus windshield, the driver and assistant on the bus were helped to safety by good Samaritans, Martinez said. The police report shows the two employees complained of pain but did not indicate any serious injuries.

Four people inside the suspect's vehicle were arrested and taken to a local hospital for treatment.