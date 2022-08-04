School bus violations too common, but not going to be tolerated, Region prosecutor says

VALPARAISO — Citing a study that identified 2,041 school bus stop-arm violations in a single day across the state, Porter County Prosecutor Gary Germann warned drivers to obey the law as area students prepare to return to the classroom.

"With another school year starting I wanted to take a quick moment to remind everyone to slow down and be extra cautious around school buses and school bus stops," he said.

"The law requires we stop when the school bus stop-arm is extended and the red lights are flashing," Germann said. "Unfortunately, school bus stop-arm violations are all too common in Indiana and in Porter County."

The study that found widespread violations of school bus safety by motorists, "could have resulted in the unspeakable tragedy of a child losing their life."

Disregarding a school bus stop-arm is a Class A infraction that could result in a substantial fine, a license suspension and the potential for the increased costs of insurance for the violator," Germann said.

"If an offender is charged with recklessly disregarding a stop-arm violation, the offense is elevated to a Class A misdemeanor to which stiffer penalties apply," he said. "Additional and much harsher sentences apply if an injury or death occurs as the result of the reckless disregard of the stop-arm."

"Thus, as you might imagine we take these violations very seriously here in the Porter County Prosecutor’s Office given the risk the violations present to our children," Germann said.