School investigates East Chicago Central incident between students, police say

EAST CHICAGO — School officials are investigating following a dispute between students where a weapon was confiscated.

The weapon was not involved in the dispute between the students and neither of the students injured the other, said Jewell Harris Jr., attorney for the School City of East Chicago. Officials stated no firearms were involved in the matter, despite rumors.

Limited information was releasable due to the ongoing investigation and sensitive nature of the incident, which involved female juveniles, Harris said.

"The security team promptly dealt with the situation and an investigation is ongoing," Harris said.

East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said officers were called to East Chicago Central High School on Wednesday morning but upon arrival were told to disregard and that the school would be handling the matter.

Rivera said police were informed it was a fight between female students and there were no reports of a stabbing or any serious injuries.

Harris said as the school's investigation is underway, any possible disciplinary actions would be pending.

