The school bell rang bright and early as classes resumed in some districts Monday morning and teachers wasted no time getting down to business.
Fourth-graders in Jennifer Herold's class at Eads Elementary School in Munster were introduced to the "Power of Yet" project. Across the county line, Amelia Mota, the dual language teacher at Valparaiso's Parkview Elementary School, led her first-grade students in full immersion Spanish.
Outside the school buildings, police are reminding drivers to slow down in school zones during the morning and afternoon hours.
"Many students will be walking to and from school today and motorists should be aware of the increase in pedestrian traffic around schools in the city," Valparaiso Police Sgt. Mike Grennes said.
"Motorists should provide additional time on their daily commute due to the start of school this week," he said. "School buses will be making frequent stops causing additional traffic congestion and motorist should obey all school bus stop arm laws."
Valparaiso police have increased patrols in school zones.