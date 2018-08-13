Police want to remind drivers that as school begins, they'll need to slow down in school zones during the morning and afternoon hours.
Classes resumed Monday in some school corporations, including Valparaiso and Munster.
"Many students will be walking to and from school today and motorists should be aware of the increase in pedestrian traffic around schools in the city," Valparaiso Police Sgt. Mike Grennes said.
"Motorists should provide additional time on their daily commute due to the start of school this week," he said. "School buses will be making frequent stops causing additional traffic congestion and motorist should obey all school bus stop arm laws."
Valparaiso police have increased patrols in school zones.