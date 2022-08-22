Schools make counselors available in wake of student's homicide

LAKE STATION — Students and staff at Lake Station Community Schools were mourning the death of a 17-year-old Edison High School student, the district superintendent said Monday.

Demetrius T. Harbour, of Lake Station, died Saturday night at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart after he was wounded in the 2700 block of Gibson Street, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

Harbour's death was ruled a homicide.

Superintendent Tom Cripliver said counselors from Regional Health Systems and the district will be available to speak with students and staff as needed throughout the week.

"We're very saddened by the loss of Demetrius, and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and siblings," Cripliver said.

Lake Station police had not yet released information about the homicide.