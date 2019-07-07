MICHIGAN CITY — A search continues for a 17-year-old South Bend boy last seen going under water in Lake Michigan Saturday night in the area of Washington Park, according to officials.
The Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center received a report at 7:07 p.m. Saturday about the possible drowning involving Rahem Mason.
"Witnesses observed Rahem go under the surface and did not see him above surface again," according to a press release from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Michigan City firefighters were on scene within minutes of the report and began manually searching the water, according to the DNR. High waves and currents prevented a search by scuba divers.
The Coast Guard searched the area with a boat and helicopter, according to the DNR.
Saturday's search proved unsuccessful and was continued Sunday, the DNR said. The boy had not been located as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
"The incident occurred after normal swimming hours and the water had been closed throughout the day due to dangerous waves and currents," according to the DNR.
Also assisting was the Michigan City Police Department, Long Beach Police Department, LaPorte County EMS, LaPorte County Dispatch Center and the American Red Cross.
