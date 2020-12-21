 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search continues for escaped suspect in East Chicago homicide
alert urgent

Search continues for escaped suspect in East Chicago homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

The search continues more than a week after Leon Taylor, 22, accused of murder in Lake County, escaped a private security firm's transport in a Gary McDonald’s drive-thru.

“We are currently involved in pursuing active leads," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a statement to The Times on Monday. "Releasing any further information at this time could jeopardize those efforts and, potentially, the safety of those involved.”

The Lake County Sheriff's Department first informed citizen's of Taylor's escape on Dec. 14, after the suspect fled from a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports agent, responsible for driving the Hammond man from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.

Security firm responds to alleged neglect in escape of murder suspect

A surveillance video released last week shows Taylor, dressed in a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants, sprinting east across Grant Street just south of 35th Avenue, as the REDI Transports agent neared the McDonald's drive-thru window.

The 22-year-old Hammond man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and is wanted in connection with an alleged murder in East Chicago. Taylor is also a suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies, The Times reported last week.

Authorities describe Taylor as a black man, 6 feet tall and weighing 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information on Taylor's location to come forward and encourages citizens to regularly check for updates on "Most Wanted" individuals. the photos of which are published regularly by The Times.

UPDATE: Escaped prisoner accused of working with teen to rob, murder landlord, court records show

“Our success is based, in part, on an important partnership with the public as we investigate these cases," Martinez said. "If you think you have seen one of these fugitives or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Do not hesitate to make that call.”

CAPTURED: Orlando Brookshire, from Lake County's Most Wanted

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts