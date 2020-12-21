Search continues for escaped suspect in East Chicago homicide

The search continues more than a week after Leon Taylor, 22, accused of murder in Lake County, escaped a private security firm's transport in a Gary McDonald’s drive-thru.
“We are currently involved in pursuing active leads," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said in a statement to The Times on Monday. "Releasing any further information at this time could jeopardize those efforts and, potentially, the safety of those involved.”
The Lake County Sheriff's Department first informed citizen's of Taylor's escape on Dec. 14, after the suspect fled from a Green Bay, Wisconsin-based REDI Transports agent, responsible for driving the Hammond man from O’Hare International Airport to the Lake County Jail.
A surveillance video released last week shows Taylor, dressed in a gray zip-up jacket and dark pants, sprinting east across Grant Street just south of 35th Avenue, as the REDI Transports agent neared the McDonald's drive-thru window.
The 22-year-old Hammond man was arrested on Dec. 2 in Texas and is wanted in connection with an alleged murder in East Chicago. Taylor is also a suspect in five Northwest Indiana armed robberies, The Times reported last week.
Authorities describe Taylor as a black man, 6 feet tall and weighing 162 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair, according to police.
The Lake County Sheriff's Department is asking anyone with information on Taylor's location to come forward and encourages citizens to regularly check for updates on "Most Wanted" individuals. the photos of which are published regularly by The Times.
“Our success is based, in part, on an important partnership with the public as we investigate these cases," Martinez said. "If you think you have seen one of these fugitives or have any information on their whereabouts, call 911 immediately. Do not hesitate to make that call.”
