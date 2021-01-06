Search continues for suspect in murder of Lowell woman shot 'execution-style,' Marshals Service says

Anyone who knows of Medina's whereabouts or believes to have seen him should either call 911 or call the U.S. Marshals Service 24-hour tip line at 313-234-5656.

Samantha Schmidlin, of Cedar Lake, previously told The Times she has been friends with Ramstrom for 20 years. The two grew close at Lowell High School and have since stuck together through motherhood and more together.

"It's unreal to actually think this kind person is no longer with us," Schmidlin said. "She was the kind of person everyone wanted to be around. She would do anything for any of her friends, and she was a wonderful mom."

Schmidlin said Ramstrom had two young daughters, whom she adored.

Ramstrom was also as an instructional aide in Tri-Creek School Corp.'s Three Creeks Elementary, where she worked with second-grade students. Before that, she was a volunteer at the elementary school and served on its PTO.

In the wake of Ramstrom's death, additional counselors were made available to Tri-Creek employees, Superintendent Rod Gardin said in a letter to employees.