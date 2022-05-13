Search on for man who skipped his child molest trial, yet found guilty anyway, Region police say

LAPORTE — A search is on for a 50-year-old man, who failed to show up for his child molesting trial this week, LaPorte County police say.

David Powers II, who was found guilty by a jury Wednesday on all four counts despite his absence, was last seen in court May 6 for a pretrial conference, police said.

"Now, a bench warrant exists with nationwide extradition limits for the arrest of Powers," police said.

Anyone aware of the whereabouts of Powers is encouraged to provide an anonymous tip to Sgt. Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team by calling or texting 219-363-9623.

The criminal case against Powers began in February 2020 with an investigation that resulted later that month with his arrest on two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and two counts of felony child molesting Level 4, police said.

He was released from jail on a cash bond in June 2020.

When Powers failed to show Monday for his trial, the judge opted to continue in his absence.

