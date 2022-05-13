 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Search on for man who skipped his child molest trial, yet found guilty anyway, Region police say

  • Updated
  • 0
David Powers II

David Powers II

 Provided

LAPORTE — A search is on for a 50-year-old man, who failed to show up for his child molesting trial this week, LaPorte County police say.

David Powers II, who was found guilty by a jury Wednesday on all four counts despite his absence, was last seen in court May 6 for a pretrial conference, police said.

"Now, a bench warrant exists with nationwide extradition limits for the arrest of Powers," police said.

Anyone aware of the whereabouts of Powers is encouraged to provide an anonymous tip to Sgt. Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team by calling or texting 219-363-9623.

The criminal case against Powers began in February 2020 with an investigation that resulted later that month with his arrest on two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and two counts of felony child molesting Level 4, police said.

He was released from jail on a cash bond in June 2020.

When Powers failed to show Monday for his trial, the judge opted to continue in his absence.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

NGO warns that almost 10 million children are starving in Afghanistan

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts