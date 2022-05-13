Search on for man who skipped his child molest trial, yet found guilty anyway, Region police say

LAPORTE — A search is on for a 50-year-old man, who failed to show up for his child molesting trial this week, LaPorte County police say.
David Powers II, who was found guilty by a jury Wednesday on all four counts despite his absence, was last seen in court May 6 for a pretrial conference, police said.
"Now, a bench warrant exists with nationwide extradition limits for the arrest of Powers," police said.
Anyone aware of the whereabouts of Powers is encouraged to provide an anonymous tip to Sgt. Brett Swanson of the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team by calling or texting 219-363-9623.
The criminal case against Powers began in February 2020 with an investigation that resulted later that month with his arrest on two Level 1 felony counts of child molesting and two counts of felony child molesting Level 4, police said.
He was released from jail on a cash bond in June 2020.
When Powers failed to show Monday for his trial, the judge opted to continue in his absence.
Bridget McCarthy
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Theft Class: Felony Age: 45
Residence: Kalamazoo, MI
Enrique Avila
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 20
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Staci Beard
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Residential Entry; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Theodore Euler
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Possession of Methamphetamine; Auto Theft Class: Felonies Age: 33
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Tecoby Sanders
Arrest Date: May 8, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Chicago, IL
Nicholas Lee
Arrest Date: May 7, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Burglary; Possession of Methamphetamine Class: Felonies Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Kevin Coleman
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Serious Violent Felon Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Brashon Pender
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm Class: Felony Age: 31
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Austin Dunning
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Escape Class: Felony Age: 25
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joseph Parkes-Garay
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: Anderson, IN
Residence: 31
Jose Rosales
Arrest Date: May 6, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Domestic Battery Class: Misdemeanor Age: 20
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Joshua Frothingham
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 27
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Robert Sackrider
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Battery by Means of a Deadly Weapon Class: Felony Age: 47
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Jeni Chase
Arrest Date: May 5, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Felony Age: 36
Residence: Edwardsburg, MI
Randall Madaras
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Failure to Appear; Escape Class: Felonies Age: 31
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Anthony McKinney
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: OWI Class: Misdemeanor Age: 30
Residence: Indianapolis, IN
Christopher Kelley
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felony Age: 34
Residence: Michigan City, IN
Danielle Schoonmaker
Arrest Date: May 4, 2022 Arresting Agency: Westville Police Department Offense Description: Fraud On a Financial Institution; Identity Deception Class: Felonies Age: 39
Residence: Schenectady, NY
Jammie Conner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Failure to Appear Class: Felony Age: 32
Residence: Michigan City, IN
William Miller Jr.
Arrest Date: May 3, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender; Resisting Law Enforcement Class: Felonies Age: 58
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Ramon Rubi-Rodriguez
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Indiana State Police Offense Description: Possession of Firearm by an alien Class: Felony Age: 30
Residence: Pittsburgh, PA
Mack Walker Jr.
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Habitual Traffic Offender Class: Felony Age: 52
Residence: South Bend, IN
Stacey Scheppner
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Neglect of a Dependent; Unlawful Possession of Syringe Class: Felonies Age: 54
Residence: LaPorte, IN
Vincent Reeves
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte County Sheriff's Office Offense Description: Unlawful Possession or Use of a Legend Drug Class: Felony Age: 48
Residence: Knox, IN
Joseph Trembinski
Arrest Date: May 2, 2022 Arresting Agency: Michigan City Police Department Offense Description: Counterfeiting Class: Felony Age: 35
Residence: Gary, IN
Xuan Logan II
Arrest Date: May 1, 2022 Arresting Agency: LaPorte Police Department Offense Description: Battery Class: Felony Age: 26
Residence: LaPorte, IN
