Search underway for man presumed drowned
Bass Lake

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is involved in a search for a man believed to have drowned at Bass Lake in Starke County.

BASS LAKE — A search is underway for a local man presumed drowned in Bass Lake in Starke County, according to Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Tyler Brock.

The man, who is in his late 30s, was swimming in the lake with his girlfriend when he went under the water shortly before 3 p.m. and did not resurface, Brock said.

The couple were swimming in a shallow area of the lake known as the point, he said.

The DNR is searching the water by boat using sonar, Brock said. They are being aided by area firefighters and a dive team.

"Please avoid the area as there are divers in the water," the DNR posted on social media.

Come back to nwi.com for more details on this breaking story.

