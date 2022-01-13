Search warrant executed in homicide investigation at EC bar connected to councilman, police say

EAST CHICAGO — A bar connected to an East Chicago councilman was searched after a warrant was obtained by authorities investigating a homicide that happened outside of the establishment, police said.

Officers with East Chicago Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division executed a State of Indiana search warrant at 4 p.m. Thursday at Ralo's Bar, at 3948 Alder St., said East Chicago Deputy Chief Jose Rivera. The warrant was in reference to a homicide that happened outside of the location Christmas morning.

The search warrant was for electronic surveillance systems, he said.

Rivera said in the investigation, authorities contacted East Chicago Councilman-At Large Dwayne Rancifer.

Rancifer stated that when he was contacted by police, he directed investigators to the man who operates the business, who he said had retained an attorney.

Rancifer said while he is the owner of the liquor license to the bar, another individual is the operator of the business. The councilman said he has cooperated with police and has had no involvement in the day-to-day operations of the establishment.