Secluded rendezvous with unknown woman ends in robbery for Portage man, police say

PORTAGE — A local man was assaulted and robbed while attempting to meet in a secluded area after dark with someone he believed to be a woman, following conversations on the Snapchat app, Portage police said.

The man said he received the friend request from a person going by the user name Zoey Queen_1, police said.

After talking for a few days using the app and receiving a photo of a woman, the man agreed to meet who he hoped to be a woman in a secluded area, according to police. He was confronted instead by two men, who emerged from hiding, assaulted him and stole his wallet and cash.

Police said they are investigating the incident.

Police encourage anyone meeting someone new from social media to take simple safety precautions. Suggestions include not rushing to meet, meeting in a well-lit public location, taking a friend, taking a phone that shares the location with family members and not getting into the other person's vehicle.

