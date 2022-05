Second fiery crash this week reported along local stretch of I-80

HAMMOND — No serious injuries were reported in a three-vehicle fiery crash early Friday along a local stretch of Interstate 80 that tied up traffic through area for a couple of hours, according to Indiana State Police.

The crash involving two passenger vehicles and semi-truck occurred at 5:42 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the highway near Calumet Avenue, police said.

One of the passenger vehicles burst into flames as a result of the collision, police said.

Ambulances responded to the scene, but no one was transported, according to police.

The incident and response had limited traffic flow to two lanes, police said.

The Indiana Department of Transportation reported around 7:42 a.m. that all lanes were reopened, but an exit ramp was closed.

On Wednesday, a motorist died in a fiery crash further east along the highway just east of Ripley Street, state police had said.

Police said they were called out around 11 p.m. for a crash involving a semi-truck and Chevrolet passenger car in the eastbound lanes of the highway.

"It was determined that the Chevrolet was stationary in the roadway for an unknown reason when it was struck by the semi tractor-trailer," police said.

The driver of the passenger car died in the crash/fire, while the truck driver reported no injuries, according to police.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.