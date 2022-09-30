Second guilty plea in 85-pound pot bust in Porter County

VALPARAISO — The second of two men nabbed with 85 pounds of marijuana while driving through Porter County earlier this year pleaded guilty Friday and was ordered released from jail.

Halderi Garcia-Herrera, 21, who told the court he is a resident of Honduras, has been at the Porter County jail since May 2, records show.

Garcia-Herrera pleaded guilty to a reduced count of dealing in marijuana in return for the sentence of time served.

His defense attorney, Mark Chargualaf, said the 152 days his client has served is no small amount of time for the offense.

Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Christopher Hammer said the agreement is appropriate considering Garcia-Herrera is not a citizen of the United States and thus probation would be difficult, has no criminal history and has taken responsibility for his actions.

While Clymer said the conviction could result in Garcia-Herrrera being deported from the United States, Hammer said he has heard no interest by the federal government in the case.

Garcia-Herrera and Federico Ricci, 31, of Arcata, California, were nabbed May 2 along a local stretch of the Indiana Toll Road allegedly with 85 pounds of marijuana.

Ricci reportedly told police he was a "transporter" who was getting paid $5,000 to deliver the illegal drug to a yet-unknown location.

"He stated that he receives updates along the way via cellphone," according to a charging document.

Ricci pleaded guilty Aug. 1 before Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to a lesser count of dealing in marijuana and was sentenced to a year in jail, with all but time served suspended and to be served on formal probation, records show.