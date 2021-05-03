 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Second impaired driver in less than two weeks stuck on RR tracks, Porter police say
alert urgent

Second impaired driver in less than two weeks stuck on RR tracks, Porter police say

PORTER — The second impaired driver in just less than two weeks was found early Sunday with his vehicle stuck on local railroad tracks, police said.

Mario Gubic, 47, of Michigan City, was found to be nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, according to the incident report.

He faces multiple charges of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Coming Sunday, take a Ride with Justin Dyer, a Specialist with LaPorte Police.

Police said they were called out at 12:34 a.m. Sunday to the area of Waverly Road and Lincoln Street, where they found Gubic attempting to free his vehicle from the tracks by stepping on the accelerator.

When Gubic exited his vehicle, he was very unsteady on his feet and had to be asked twice for his driver's license, police said. Officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath and Gubic admitted to having "a couple."

When asked from where he was coming, Gubic replied, "It doesn't matter," according to police.

Police said Gubic vomited in the backseat of the police car on the way to jail.

Porter police said they had found another vehicle struck April 20 on the railroad tracks just west of Mineral Springs Road and Wood Street.

A 30-year-old Crown Point woman, who had been driving, appeared to be extremely impaired and was taken to the hospital for a possible overdose, police said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

24-hour subway, restrictions to ease as NYC reopens

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts