Second impaired driver in less than two weeks stuck on RR tracks, Porter police say

PORTER — The second impaired driver in just less than two weeks was found early Sunday with his vehicle stuck on local railroad tracks, police said.

Mario Gubic, 47, of Michigan City, was found to be nearly three times the legal limit for drinking and driving, according to the incident report.

He faces multiple charges of driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police said they were called out at 12:34 a.m. Sunday to the area of Waverly Road and Lincoln Street, where they found Gubic attempting to free his vehicle from the tracks by stepping on the accelerator.

When Gubic exited his vehicle, he was very unsteady on his feet and had to be asked twice for his driver's license, police said. Officers said they smelled alcohol on his breath and Gubic admitted to having "a couple."

When asked from where he was coming, Gubic replied, "It doesn't matter," according to police.

Police said Gubic vomited in the backseat of the police car on the way to jail.

Porter police said they had found another vehicle struck April 20 on the railroad tracks just west of Mineral Springs Road and Wood Street.