Second lawsuit challenges validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban

A second lawsuit challenging the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban, this time based on its alleged infringement of state protections for religious liberty, was filed Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Indiana chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union, acting on behalf of five anonymous believers and the Hoosier Jews for Choice organization, claims Senate Enrolled Act 1 violates Indiana's Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and should not be permitted to take effect Sept. 15.

The lawsuit argues RFRA prohibits state government action that substantially burdens a person's religious exercise, unless the burden furthers a compelling government interest and is the least restrictive means of doing so.

In this case, the plaintiffs claim Indiana's near-total abortion ban conflicts with their Jewish, Muslim and universal consciousness beliefs about when life begins, and the statute's limited exceptions for obtaining a legal abortion in Indiana do not comport with their religious understandings of women's bodily autonomy and fetal personhood.

The case also is filed as a class action on behalf of all individuals in the state whose religious beliefs favor the type of access to abortion that will be sharply limited under the law.

"Indiana's RFRA law protects religious freedom for all Hoosiers, not just those who practice Christianity," said Ken Falk, ACLU of Indiana legal director. "The ban on abortion will substantially burden the exercise of religion by many Hoosiers who, under the new law, would be prevented from obtaining abortions, in conflict with their sincere religious beliefs."

Indiana's Republican-controlled General Assembly was first in the country to legislatively impose new abortion restrictions following the June 24 Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court that rescinded the right to abortion established by the high court's 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

The new Indiana law prohibits all abortions in the state from the moment of conception, except within 10 weeks of fertilization for pregnancies caused by rape or incest, or 20 weeks if necessary to prevent serious physical impairment or the death of a pregnant woman, or because of a lethal fetal anomaly.

It also shuts down all abortion clinics in the state by requiring every abortion be completed in a hospital or hospital-owned surgical center, and puts doctors at risk of losing their medical license if they fail to sufficiently justify the legal basis for an abortion.

A separate lawsuit filed Aug. 30 in Bloomington by Indiana abortion clinic operators claims the new statute runs afoul of the Indiana Constitution by infringing on the private medical decisions of Hoosiers and unlawfully limiting abortion access to some individuals and not others.

"The decision to have an abortion should be made only between a pregnant person and their health-care provider, and never by politicians without medical knowledge or expertise. Every person deserves the right to access basic care. We will never stop fighting for a person’s ability to control their own life and future," said Rebecca Gibron, of Planned Parenthood, which operates an abortion clinic in Merrillville.

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita, a Munster native, is defending the legitimacy of Indiana's new abortion law in both cases.

He said the lawsuits are motivated by "the Left" because Rokita claims it "can't stand a culture of life, along with all the progress and protections secured by the pro-life movement."

"Hoosiers respect and value all lives, including the lives of the unborn. The ACLU and Planned Parenthood push back every time there is a win for liberty, and my office will not back down in the fight to protect our future generations," Rokita said.

Indiana's RFRA statute was enacted in 2015 by Republican Gov. Mike Pence. At the time, it was widely seen as a license to discriminate against LGBTQ Hoosiers, and its adoption seriously threatened Pence's re-election bid and future political prospects until Donald Trump picked the Hoosier governor in 2016 to join him as his vice presidential running mate.