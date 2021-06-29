UPDATE: Man robbed bank to pay for his football team's hotel bill, prosecutors say

HAMMOND — Federal authorities are charging a Gary man with the June 11 robbery of a Gary bank and killing of its security guard.
Acting U.S. Attorney Tina Nommay named 26-year-old Hailey Gist-Holder as the second man to be charged in the bank robbery that resulted in the death of a security guard.
Investigators allege Gist-Holder carried out the First Midwest Bank robbery in Gary to financially rescue a semi-professional football team Gist-Holder owned and coached.
Nommay held her first press conference as the acting federal prosecutor of Northern Indiana, stating “The murder of Richard Castellana was a senseless act of violence."
Dany Yourara, FBI assistant special agent in charge, took the podium Tuesday to thank dozens of federal, state and local law enforcement officers for their work in capturing the suspects.
He also warned those contemplating a similar crime, “There is no rock you can hide under. No cave can give you shelter.”
Police arrested Gist-Holder June 17 near Valdosta, Georgia, where they say he fled after ambushing Richard Castellana outside the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Road in Gary where Castellana was a security guard.
Gist-Holder remains in federal detention, pending extradition to stand trial in the U.S. District Court of Northern Indiana in Hammond.
The acting U.S. attorney filed charges against Gist-Hailey two and a half weeks after the crime and the arrest of his co-defendant James A. King, 24, of Miami.
She said her office will ask the U.S. Department of Justice for permission to seek the death penalty against one or both of the co-defendants for the robbery and murder.
She said it would have to be approved by a committee of senior Justice Department officials in Washington, D.C., as well as the U.S. attorney general and his deputy.
Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez told those at the press conference that bank employees first called Lake County 911 the afternoon of June to report the crime.
A 17-page affidavit filed in court Tuesday alleges surveillance camera footage show two men, dressed in black, approaching from a wooded area southeast of the bank shortly after 1 p.m. that day.
Castellana, a 55-year-old Tinley Park resident, who served as a Cook County Sheriff's Office deputy for 35 years before retiring from law enforcement, was walking on the bank’s front sidewalk, wearing a shirt identifying him as a security guard.
The affidavit states Castellana never saw the men before he was shot in the face with a “high-velocity projectile, such as a rifle” and fell to the ground.
It doesn’t say who fired the fatal shot, although it makes the general allegation Gist-Holden “caused the death of Castellana.”
Investigators say one of the men (not identified in the affidavit), armed with a handgun, ran inside the bank and took $9,771 from inside the teller's work area.
The second unidentified man fired several rounds from a rifle into the bank and acted as a lookout.
Both fled back into the wooded area they had come from.
The sheriff said state, county and municipal officers from Gary, Merrillville, Dyer and Highland responded to the scene and surrounded the wooded area.
The sheriff's department’s police dogs and handlers tracked King within hours to an area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary where officers arrested him, less than a mile from the site of the robbery.
Martinez said King, a Miami resident, probably didn’t get far because he didn’t know the area.
Police found a backpack with about $9,000 in cash and a .40-caliber Glock handgun near where they caught King.
The affidavit states King admitted to investigators he participated in the robbery and named Gist-Holden, who he called “Coach Hailey” as the man who helped plan the crime.
King said he knew Gist-Holden from playing on the Illini Panthers, a semi-professional team in the Mid States Football League.
Investigators allege Gist-Holden was having financial difficulties, including an inability to pay rent on his house in the 4600 block of Buchanan Street in Gary or hotel bill where team members were staying in Downers Grove prior to a game they were to scheduled to have played.
Investigators said they found a text King sent to an unidentified witness, claiming Gist-Holden was planning a robbery June 11 to pay the team’s hotel bill.
King said Gist-Holden provided the handgun King was caught with and that Gist-Holden was the one who shot and killed Castellana.
Investigators had a court issue an arrest warrant for Gist-Holden, who had fled to Georgia. He had evaded several police chases in Atlanta before being captured after he crashed his car near Valdosta, Georgia, in another high-speed chase, prosecutors said.
The affidavit states Gist-Holden wanted to become a police informant and “work off” his charges.
He allegedly admitted being in Gary with King the day of the robbery, but claimed the rifle used in the bank robbery was “gone and would never be able to be found.”
Investigators say Gist-Holden did not confess to taking part in the bank robbery or the murder.
Investigators say surveillance video at the bank depicted a U-Haul van near the bank. The FBI believe it is the same van Gist-Holden rented in Florida before the crime and drove to Illinois the day of the crime.