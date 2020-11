Second man in days found dead near open water in Portage

PORTAGE — A body discovered near a local marina Wednesday morning has been identified as 46-year-old Keith Muehring of Steger, Illinois, according to the Porter County coroner's office.

Muehring was last heard from Nov. 8 and was reported missing to the Steger Police Department the following day, the coroner's office said. No foul play is suspected.

The coroner's office said it was called out at 9:34 a.m. Wednesday to 1330 Crisman Road concerning the body found in the dock area of Westerman's Marina.

The discovery comes in the wake of a 42-year-old man who was pronounced dead Saturday after being found unresponsive at Dombey Lake in Portage, the coroner's office said.

It is believed Carlo Ernandes fell from a kayak.

The incident remains under investigation.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.