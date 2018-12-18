VALPARAISO — Porter County Deputy Prosecutor Cheryl Polarek was appalled Tuesday morning when a 36-year-old Gary man initially opted not to apologize before being sentenced for burglarizing the home of a Valparaiso woman while she was away at her husband's funeral.
She said the crime was "reprehensible" and has left the woman living in fear and unable to even attend the sentencings of the two men responsible.
But Ricky McAbee thought better of his initial decision to not apologize when given a second chance by Porter Circuit Court Judge Mary Harper, who held the decision of whether to accept a proposed plea agreement in the case that shaved years off his potential prison sentence.
McAbee apologized and blamed his drug problem.
"I never knew the lady was at her husband's funeral," he said.
Harper sentenced McAbee according to the terms of the agreement, which amounted to seven years behind bars as compared to the 12 years he was facing.
His codefendant in the case, Aaron Swelfer, 29, of Merrillville, was also sentenced to seven years behind bars in October.
Swelfer apologized in court for the pain he caused the family and assured them the burglary was nothing personal and their paths would not cross again.
"There is no one to blame but myself and my addiction," he said.
Swelfer and McAbee were charged with breaking into the home on Galway Drive during the late morning of March 15, according to court records.
The pair were noticed by a neighbor and police said they found items such as watches, jewelry, foreign currency and a gaming station ready to be taken from the house, which had been ransacked.
The pair reportedly had newspaper obituaries in their vehicle.
Defense attorney Bryan Truitt said McAbee has nearly 20 theft or burglary convictions on his record, all as a result of fueling his drug habit.
"Take away the drugs, take away the crimes," he said.
Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter
Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.
Get email notifications on Bob Kasarda daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Bob Kasarda posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.