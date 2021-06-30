Second man sentenced to 24 years in Portage killing

After the shooting, the trio traveled to Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd., in Gary, where they dumped Saucedo's body before heading off to McDonald's and Pizza Hut to eat, police said.

DeBoer said while Thompson could be seen as more culpable for pulling the trigger of the gun, Brown was the elder of the group and was the one who had the firearm.

"You brought the gun to the party," she said. "You just upped the ante tenfold."

Saucedo's oldest sister, Paula Biller, told the judge she hates the three defendants and that the pain of her sister's loss lingers on among family and friends.

"She definitely did not deserve this ending," she said. "She deserved every bit of her years to come."

Biller looked down at Brown and said, "I want you to imagine how you would feel if you were in our shoes."

"Attorney (John) Cantrell and myself are very cognizant of the fact that this young girl's life was lost, and that truly is a shame," defense attorney Mark Gruenhagen said.