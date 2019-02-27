LAPORTE — A Mercedes-Benz chased by police twice Monday crashed into a tree, police said.
Police responded at 9:26 p.m. to the 5000 East block of Miami Trail in LaPorte for a call about a suspicious vehicle in the area, according to a news release from the LaPorte County Sheriff's Department.
The officer found the vehicle matching the caller's description, a black Mercedes-Benz, and attempted to pull the vehicle over.
The car fled, and a police chase began. The car eventually crossing the Michigan-Indiana state line on County Road 650 East, causing the officer to stop the chase, police said.
Minutes later, another officer saw the same Mercedes-Benz traveling westbound on Country Road 1000 North, crossing over the center line, police said.
As the car passed the officer, the officer turned around and pursued the fleeing vehicle. The driver led a second chase that continued to Ind. 39.
While he approached a curb, the driver lost control of his car and crashed into a tree at the 9000 North block of Ind. 39, police said.
The driver, identified as Mark Harrington, 48, of Three Oaks, Michigan, was taken to LaPorte Hospital from the crash site, according to the news release. Harrington was charged with resisting law enforcement, operating while intoxicated, aggressive driving, operating while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level more than .15, operating while intoxicated causing endangerment and reckless driving.
Harrington was bonded out and released from jail, police said.
