Second robber sentenced to 7 years for Jared jewelry heist

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a second man to prison for the 2019 armed robbery of a Southlake Mall jewelry store, where a trio stole $1,000,000 worth of valuables.
U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio sentenced 30-year-old Altonio Dequan Benson, of Detroit, Michigan, to 84 months imprisonment on Wednesday.
Benson pleaded guilty to robbery affecting interstate commerce and was also ordered to pay restitution totaling to $422,552.
Another Detroit, Michigan, man, Darren Bell, was sentenced to 39 years in prison in December 2020 and ordered to pay $422,552 in restitution for his involvement in the heist.
The men pleaded guilty to taking part in an armed robbery Jan. 25, 2019, at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry in Southlake Mall. A third suspect remains unidentified.
Federal prosecutors alleged Bell, Benson, 41, of Detroit, and a third man entered the store around 7 p.m. that day. While customers and employees watched, the men smashed open display cases with sledge hammers and ran away with more than $1 million worth of jewelry.
Hobart police, responding to an alarm, caught Bell and Benson, who had run across U.S. 30 and into the parking lot of a strip mall just north of the jewelry store. Officers recovered more than $500,000 of the stolen jewelry.
The third suspect escaped in a vehicle parked outside some nearby apartments.
Benson has seven prior felony convictions including fleeing law enforcement, being a felon in possession of a firearm and attempted delivery of a controlled substance. He was on probation when he committed the robbery, court reports state.
The FBI and the Hobart Police Department investigated the case.