Second robber sentenced to 7 years for Jared jewelry heist

HAMMOND — A federal judge sentenced a second man to prison for the 2019 armed robbery of a Southlake Mall jewelry store, where a trio stole $1,000,000 worth of valuables.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Jon DeGuilio sentenced 30-year-old Altonio Dequan Benson, of Detroit, Michigan, to 84 months imprisonment on Wednesday.

Benson pleaded guilty to robbery affecting interstate commerce and was also ordered to pay restitution totaling to $422,552.

Another Detroit, Michigan, man, Darren Bell, was sentenced to 39 years in prison in December 2020 and ordered to pay $422,552 in restitution for his involvement in the heist.

The men pleaded guilty to taking part in an armed robbery Jan. 25, 2019, at Jared The Galleria of Jewelry in Southlake Mall. A third suspect remains unidentified.

Federal prosecutors alleged Bell, Benson, 41, of Detroit, and a third man entered the store around 7 p.m. that day. While customers and employees watched, the men smashed open display cases with sledge hammers and ran away with more than $1 million worth of jewelry.