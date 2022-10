Second search party planned for Gary man missing since Sept. 23

Comanse second search Davione Comanse was last known to be in Gary the night of Sept. 23, his family said. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to ca…

GARY — Family and friends plan a second search party for Davione Comanse, who has been missing since Sept. 23.

The search will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday and end at 6 p.m. at the Tri-City Plaza, according to a Facebook post. A search party was held last Saturday in the same area.

Comanse's family is asking for anyone available to join the search and offer up any resources they can provide.

Comanse's mom, Amber Broadnax, said her son has a "very giving heart" and is always smiling, with "bright, beautiful eyes." She said he has three children and loves his family.

Comanse was last seen in Gary's Glen Park neighborhood. According to a missing-person poster, he is 5-foot-5 and 135 pounds with long dreads, hazel eyes and a light complexion. He has a sleeve of tattoos on his left arm and a "Dewanna" tattoo on his neck. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, black pants and black Nike shoes.

Information on Comanse's whereabouts can be directed to Sgt. Mark Salazar of the Gary Police Department at 219-881-1209.