Second trial scheduled in Porter County double slaying

VALPARAISO — A nine-day trial has been scheduled for the co-defendant of Connor Kerner, who was sentenced last month to 179 years behind bars for last year's murders of 18-year-old Thomas Grill, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old Molley Lanham, of St. John.

John Silva II was ordered Monday morning by Porter Superior Court Judge Mike Fish to appear for trial June 1, according to the court.

Silva, 20, who is now represented by defense attorney John Cantrell, is charged with two counts each of murder and robbery resulting in serious bodily injury, according to court records.

He is accused of killing Grill and Lanham on Feb. 25, 2019.

Silva, who initially told police he was not present during the killings, reportedly later admitted to leaving Valparaiso High School with Kerner on the day in question and traveling together to Kerner's maternal grandparents' home in Boone Township.

Silva said he turned off his location service setting on his cellphone and saw Kerner retrieve a black handgun from the glove box of his vehicle before entering his grandparents' home, according to charging documents.