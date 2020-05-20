You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Second victim identified in double homicide
breaking urgent

Second victim identified in double homicide

{{featured_button_text}}

GARY — A second victim has been identified in a shooting that took the lives of two young Gary men Tuesday afternoon.

Trevion L. Hudnell, 19, of Gary, was named the second shooting victim in the incident, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey on Wednesday.

The identity of the first victim, Phillip Phillips, 21, of Gary, was released by the Lake County Coroner’s office Tuesday. Phillips' death was ruled a homicide, the report said. Each man was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner's office said. 

UPDATE: 1 victim identified in double homicide; 21 killings to date in city, police say

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the two victims were shot in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue. The vehicle the victims were in was driven to the 1300 block of Grant Street where police were called, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. The deceased were removed from that area by Lake County coroner's office staff. 

Two other people involved in the shooting were taken into custody for questioning, he said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated case.

The two deaths make for a total of 21 homicides in Gary in 2020, according to Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon. All but one homicide involved gun violence. 

Police ask anyone with information to call the Lake County/Gary Metro Homicide Unit at 219-755-3855. To remain anonymous, call 866-CRIME-GP, police said.

Gallery: Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts