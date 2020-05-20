Second victim identified in double homicide

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GARY — A second victim has been identified in a shooting that took the lives of two young Gary men Tuesday afternoon.

Trevion L. Hudnell, 19, of Gary, was named the second shooting victim in the incident, according to a report from Lake County Coroner Merrilee Frey on Wednesday.

The identity of the first victim, Phillip Phillips, 21, of Gary, was released by the Lake County Coroner’s office Tuesday. Phillips' death was ruled a homicide, the report said. Each man was pronounced dead around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, the coroner's office said.

Around 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, the two victims were shot in the 1500 block of West Fifth Avenue. The vehicle the victims were in was driven to the 1300 block of Grant Street where police were called, Cmdr. Jack Hamady said. The deceased were removed from that area by Lake County coroner's office staff.

Two other people involved in the shooting were taken into custody for questioning, he said. The shooting is believed to be an isolated case.

The two deaths make for a total of 21 homicides in Gary in 2020, according to Gary Police Chief Richard Ligon. All but one homicide involved gun violence.