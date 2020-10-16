Second witness tells jurors Connor Kerner confessed to 2019 killing

VALPARAISO — A one-time good friend and roommate of Valparaiso resident Connor Kerner told jurors Friday that Kerner confessed to him that he shot and killed someone during a drug deal gone bad.

Elliott Husiar is the second person to testify during Kerner's murder trial that Kerner confessed to them about the Feb. 25, 2019, killings in question.

The first was Kerner's then-girlfriend, who said he told her, "he had done something really bad. He had killed someone and he had killed an innocent girl."

Husiar testified that Kerner stopped by his apartment a few days after the double slaying he is accused of carrying out and nearly immediately said he "had to shoot a kid."

Kerner said the other young man was there to rob him during the drug deal at the same time Kerner had planned to rob the young man, Husiar said.

Kerner did not identify who he shot, but said he lured the young man from the basement of his grandparents' home to the garage, where the shooting took place.

"He told the kid the drugs were in the garage," Husiar said.

Kerner said the other young man had a weapon, Husiar said.