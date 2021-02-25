Secretly recorded phone calls show witnesses discussed Navy veteran's fatal shooting

CROWN POINT — Defense attorneys questioned the wife of a slain Navy veteran Thursday about secret recordings she made of phone calls between herself and her best friend, a witness to her husband’s homicide.
Jessika Lile said she made the recordings after learning her friend, Angela Gauler, initially told Lake County sheriff's police she saw defendant Timothy R. Thomas and Nicholas Lile in a "physical altercation" seconds before Thomas fatally shot Nicholas Lile.
Thomas, 40, of Highland, arrived at the Liles' Lowell-area home late Jan. 2 to have drinks with them and Gauler, who had been casually dating Thomas, according to Lake Criminal Court records. Nicholas Lile, 42, was shot and killed early Jan. 3.
Evidence and testimony about whether Thomas and Nicholas Lile were fighting is key, because Thomas claims he shot Lile in self-defense. To continue to hold Thomas without bail — and eventually prove Thomas committed murder — the state must show Thomas did not act in “sudden heat.”
Defense attorney Christopher Cooper asked Gauler if she was knew Jessika Lile had recorded two of their phone conversations.
Gauler said she didn’t know and appeared surprised.
“That didn’t change anything,” she said. “Her husband was killed, and I would expect her to do anything she can to stand up for him since he can’t stand up for himself.”
Friend not blamed
In the phone conversations, Jessika Lile and Gauler discuss how drunk they were and repeatedly say they love each other. Jessika Lile says she doesn’t blame Gauler for what happened, because Gauler “had no way of knowing this guy was a monster.”
Jessika Lile asks Gauler what she remembers about the night, and Gauler replies she recalls looking over and seeing “something was going on.” Gauler says she remembers sitting at the bar laughing with Jessika Lile before Nicholas Lile fell to the floor and Jessika Lile started screaming to call 911.
Lile testified this week she and Gauler were sitting at the bar laughing when she heard two pops, saw her husband fall to the floor and saw “a silhouette” run from her basement.
During one of the recorded calls, Jessika Lile tells Gauler their stories are different and that could be part of why she was feeling apprehensive to be close to Gauler again. The women each testified they have been friends for decades.
“You were (expletive) wasted,” Jessika Lile tells Gauler in one of the calls. “If you truly don’t remember, go back and tell the detective and recant.”
Jessika Lile adds, “I’m not telling you to do that.”
Gauler says, “I will do nothing but support you guys,” and adds she doesn’t believe Thomas’ story.
Jessika Lile also asks Gauler to talk to her family’s attorney, Mark Thiros.
Jessika Lile testified her intent wasn’t to get Gauler to change her story, but rather to encourage her to tell the truth.
Gauler testified she never felt Jessika Lile was pressuring her to change her story.
Cooper and attorney Ben Murphy played Gauler’s first interview with police Jan. 3, in which she repeatedly says she saw a “physical altercation” between Thomas and Nicholas Lile. She also admits she can’t remember because she was “smashed” and says, “It all happened so fast.”
Gauler said she continued drinking beer after leaving the Liles’ home about 4 a.m. following Nicholas’ death, but did not tell a detective about her alcohol consumption when she met with him about 3 p.m. the next day.
She checked herself into a mental health treatment center days later, partly because of the overwhelming guilt she felt for bringing Thomas into the Liles’ home, she said.
Weeks later, she contacted a detective to give a second statement, she said. The second time, she admitted to drinking before her first interview, she said.
She testified Thursday she was highly intoxicated and could not recall Thomas’ arrival at the Liles’ home or after.
After Gauler gave a second statement to police, Lake County Supervisory Deputy Prosecutor Michelle Jatkiewicz and Deputy Prosecutor Jennie Bell, the state filed an upgraded murder charge against Thomas.
Gauler testified she didn't know Thomas, a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs officer, brought a gun into the Liles' home and that she would not condone carrying a gun while drinking. She's expected to resume her testimony Monday.