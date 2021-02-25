Secretly recorded phone calls show witnesses discussed Navy veteran's fatal shooting

Friend not blamed

In the phone conversations, Jessika Lile and Gauler discuss how drunk they were and repeatedly say they love each other. Jessika Lile says she doesn’t blame Gauler for what happened, because Gauler “had no way of knowing this guy was a monster.”

Jessika Lile asks Gauler what she remembers about the night, and Gauler replies she recalls looking over and seeing “something was going on.” Gauler says she remembers sitting at the bar laughing with Jessika Lile before Nicholas Lile fell to the floor and Jessika Lile started screaming to call 911.

Lile testified this week she and Gauler were sitting at the bar laughing when she heard two pops, saw her husband fall to the floor and saw “a silhouette” run from her basement.

During one of the recorded calls, Jessika Lile tells Gauler their stories are different and that could be part of why she was feeling apprehensive to be close to Gauler again. The women each testified they have been friends for decades.

“You were (expletive) wasted,” Jessika Lile tells Gauler in one of the calls. “If you truly don’t remember, go back and tell the detective and recant.”

Jessika Lile adds, “I’m not telling you to do that.”