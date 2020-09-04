Security cameras, armed guards: Will these curb Gary's rise in shootings?

In places like the city of Baltimore, surveillance cameras helped solve crimes "that would not have otherwise been solved" — due to uncooperative witnesses, unidentified suspect or a lost weapon, a 2011 report from the Urban Institute stated.

"Camera use, both proactively and reactively, has recorded suspects in action and captured images of getaway vehicles. It has compelled witnesses to cooperate with police, even if they fear retribution, and it has also led police to retrieve weapons used in the commission of a crime, even when a perpetrator discards it prior to apprehension ... " the Institute wrote.

Now, Prince is hoping that will be the case for Gary.

Prince said residents have complained for years about poorly lit gas stations and stores — and how this naturally attracts crimes.

“Last Saturday, I had to go to my kids’ house in Glen Park, and as I was coming back, I stopped at a gas station and the experience I had made me think about it again. I had (our law department) prepare legislation so we can discuss it at length,” Prince said.

Prince said he didn't want to go into details about what happened at the Glen Park gas station, only to say a group was loitering and ignored requests to leave.