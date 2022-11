Security guard shot and killed at River Oaks Center identified by coroner

Security guard dies from multiple gunshot wounds, coroner says Norman Thomas, 57, of Blue Island, Illinois, was working as a security guard when he was shot by a group of multiple suspects Wednesday afternoon.

CALUMET CITY — The Cook County medical examiner has identified the man killed Wednesday at River Oaks Center as Norman Thomas, 57, of Blue Island, Illinois.

At 12:15 p.m. Wednesday, Thomas was working as a security guard outside a jewelry store when a group of people entered the mall and shot him, Calumet City spokesman Sean Howard said. The suspects stole merchandise from the jewelry store and fled.

Thomas was pronounced dead around 1:30 p.m., according to the medical examiner's data.

Police are searching for the suspects. Howard said they are looking at video footage from in and around the property in hopes of identifying them.

The mall was shut down until further notice, Howard said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects can call Calumet City Police Department, 708-868-2500. More importantly, Howard said, if they come across any of these individuals, dial 911.