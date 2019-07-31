CROWN POINT — More than 250,000 people are expected to stream through the gates of the Lake County Fair between Friday and Aug. 11 looking for some fun, food and farm animals.
Looking out for them will be dozens of members of the Lake County Sheriff's Department, who no doubt will have the recent mass shooting at a California garlic festival on their minds as they provide security at the 167th annual agricultural exhibition in Crown Point.
"This unspeakable act of violence, which killed three and injured a dozen others, touches us all," Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez said. "Unfortunately, shootings of this type are not infrequent, and the Sheriff's Department regularly conducts active shooter training as part of our rigorous firearms training program."
Martinez declined to release specific details about the personnel, security strategies and technology that the department is deploying to prevent a similar incident at the Lake County Fair.
Unlike the California festival, Lake County Fairgoers are not required to be screened by metal detectors, largely due to the large size of the grounds and the on-site parking that makes it reasonably impossible to check every nook and cranny of every vehicle for weapons.
The Crown Point fairgrounds are surrounded by a low fence and access is limited to six gates. However, a fence did not deter the California shooter, who allegedly cut through a fence to sneak into the festival before opening fire.
Martinez said security planning for the Lake County Fair is a year-round activity that generally includes table-top exercises, on-site drills and hazards training.
The sheriff's office also partners with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security, the Lake County Department of Homeland Security, the Crown Point Fire Department and three Region hospital networks to prepare for every eventuality, he said.
"Public safety is our top priority," Martinez said. "Our coordinated public safety effort includes a heavy police presence with security elements both seen and unseen to help ensure a safe environment for everyone to enjoy."
Similar "seen and unseen" security preparations are underway for this weekend's Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, according to the city's Office of Emergency Management and Communications.
On Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot participated in an exercise testing the security plan developed by Chicago police and Lollapalooza organizers to protect the more than 150,000 people expected to attend the four-day event in Grant Park.
The heightened Lollapalooza security, which also draws on federal resources, follows the October 2017 mass shooting at a country music concert in Las Vegas that killed 59 people and wounded 422.
'Something we take very seriously'
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. knows all about the challenges of securing a popular annual music festival.
He's breathing a sigh of relief following the relatively incident-free Festival of the Lakes that ran July 17-21.
"This is something I pay a lot of attention to personally because I'm the one throwing the party," McDermott said. "It's something we take very seriously. We have multiple meetings with the police department thinking about worst-case scenarios every year."
Unlike the Lake County Fair, visitors to the annual music festival are required to pass through a metal detector and have their bags screened by security officers before they're permitted to enter.
"When I first started the Festival of the Lakes, you could pretty much walk in to any part of it without being searched," McDermott said. "Nowadays, that's just not reasonable, unfortunately. When you have 100,000 people coming through over a five-day period, you've got to protect yourself against the half-dozen or so that show up with weapons or show up with bad intentions."
McDermott said he also makes improvements to Festival of the Lakes security by keeping close tabs on what's happening elsewhere.
For example, in 2017 after a man drove a van through a Barcelona, Spain, pedestrian mall, killing 13 in that attack and several related incidents, McDermott took steps to secure the Festival of the Lakes by blocking nearby streets with large public works trucks.
"I think about stuff like this," he said. "We're trying to learn from the terrorism that's happening elsewhere and trying to prevent that from happening at our fest."
At the same time, McDermott acknowledged "if somebody is determined to perform a terrorist type of act, it's hard to stop somebody who's determined. All you can do is throw as many obstacles in their way as possible."
That's part of the security strategy that will be in place Sept. 7 when the 41st annual Popcorn Festival takes over the streets of Valparaiso, said Tina St. Aubin, executive director of Valparaiso Events.
At the fest, some 50,000 people are expected to attend the Popcorn Parade and browse 250 arts and crafts booths, 35 food booths and two music stages, all held in honor of Valparaiso's favorite son, Orville Redenbacher.
St. Aubin said in addition to barricaded streets, the Popcorn Festival uses personnel, cameras, trained dogs and other tools, including a police command center, to ensure visitors are safe.
"We work very closely with the Valpo Police Department, county Sheriff's Department, fire, EMT," she said. "We have systems in place."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.