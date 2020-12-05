See a helicopter hovering above? It's likely just a routine patrol, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — If residents hear the blades of a chopper above, it is likely the Lake County Aviation Unit patrolling the skies, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter patrols nearly every day throughout Lake County, departing from the Griffith-Merrillville Airport. In recent weeks, the helicopter has been noticed patrolling at night, turning the heads of curious residents.

Police said the Lake County Aviation Unit also does training throughout Lake County at various times of the day, and residents are likely to notice the helicopter more often. Recently, the unit has acquired newly certified pilots as well as a new helicopter.

In a previous interview with The Times, Lake County sheriff’s Eagle One, also known as Lt. Randy Phillips, said his unit taking flight is no different than a police squad vehicle driving down a street during patrol.

The pilots provide an “eye in the sky” to officers dealing with various situations on the ground. Inside the helicopter, the aviation unit members listen to a police scanner to alert them of any calls they can assist with.