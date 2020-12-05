See a helicopter hovering above? It's likely just a routine patrol, sheriff says

LAKE COUNTY — If residents hear the blades of a chopper above, it is likely the Lake County Aviation Unit patrolling the skies, police said.
The Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter patrols nearly every day throughout Lake County, departing from the Griffith-Merrillville Airport. In recent weeks, the helicopter has been noticed patrolling at night, turning the heads of curious residents.
Police said the Lake County Aviation Unit also does training throughout Lake County at various times of the day, and residents are likely to notice the helicopter more often. Recently, the unit has acquired newly certified pilots as well as a new helicopter.
In a previous interview with The Times, Lake County sheriff’s Eagle One, also known as Lt. Randy Phillips, said his unit taking flight is no different than a police squad vehicle driving down a street during patrol.
The pilots provide an “eye in the sky” to officers dealing with various situations on the ground. Inside the helicopter, the aviation unit members listen to a police scanner to alert them of any calls they can assist with.
For example, on Friday night, the helicopter flew throughout Lake County after dark assisting officers with traffic stops, burglar alarms and other various calls, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.
Starting at 6:48 p.m., the pilots flew above various traffic stops in Hammond, Griffith and Gary. At one point, the helicopter responded to a domestic battery call in the 3800 block of Madison Street in Gary. During the incident, the Aviation Unit hovered above the scene to provide aerial surveillance in case a battery suspect attempted to flee.
The helicopter returned to the airport at 9:47 p.m. Friday.
Aimee Michelle Marshall
Alan Pippins
Alejandro Garcia
Alfred Spikes
Angela Anne Bronzell
Anthony Romero
Anthony San Giovanni Bronzell
Anthony Sanchez
Antoine Brame
Antoine King
Ariel Bryson
Azairian Cartman
Butch Jay Ferry
Dakota Kotlowski
Daniel Schaefer
Darin M. McClure
Darla Andrea Stiles
Dennis Deandre Byrd
Deonta Allen
Deonte Booker
Diamond Reese
Dillon Louis Cope
Duzacea Nesbitt
Dylan Bates
Elizabeth Hasse
Frank Quintero
Garrett Gardner
Heather Lynn Beecher
Helen Gagliano
Isiah Barboza
Jack Dugan
Jack Howard
Jacob Fitzpatrick Bronzell
Jacob Wechet Wojcicki
Jason Raymond Noll
Jeffrey Slaven
Jesus Galarza Ruiz
John Boryla
Jordan Wilson
Joshua Morales
Justin Trevino
Kenneth Marshall
Kenneth Moore
Kevin Sadler
Khalif Muhammed
Kiera Williams
Lakesha Mosley
Lamont Kevin Scrutchins
Lanafer Starnes
Larry Darnell Buchanan Jr.
Lawrence Williams
Lonnie McCullor
Mark Anthony Anderson
Monica Catarina Gonzalez
Norman Stovall
Oscar Hernandez
Phillip Lundy
Phillip Meece
Rickey Bailey
Robert Franklin
Simone Janee Clark
Stephanie Hightower
Stephen Epling
Talainia Williams
Taylor Ruiz
Teneshia Eshjamal Upshaw
Terance Alexander Edwards
Victor Garcia-Martinez
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.