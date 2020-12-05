 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See a helicopter hovering above? It's likely just a routine patrol, sheriff says
urgent

See a helicopter hovering above? It's likely just a routine patrol, sheriff says

{{featured_button_text}}
Lake County Aviation Unit FILE

The Lake County Sheriff's Department's aviation unit features several Huey helicopters, which are housed at the Griffith-Merrillville Airport.

 Kale Wilk, file, The Times

LAKE COUNTY — If residents hear the blades of a chopper above, it is likely the Lake County Aviation Unit patrolling the skies, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department helicopter patrols nearly every day throughout Lake County, departing from the Griffith-Merrillville Airport. In recent weeks, the helicopter has been noticed patrolling at night, turning the heads of curious residents.

Police said the Lake County Aviation Unit also does training throughout Lake County at various times of the day, and residents are likely to notice the helicopter more often. Recently, the unit has acquired newly certified pilots as well as a new helicopter.

In a previous interview with The Times, Lake County sheriff’s Eagle One, also known as Lt. Randy Phillips, said his unit taking flight is no different than a police squad vehicle driving down a street during patrol. 

The pilots provide an “eye in the sky” to officers dealing with various situations on the ground. Inside the helicopter, the aviation unit members listen to a police scanner to alert them of any calls they can assist with.

For example, on Friday night, the helicopter flew throughout Lake County after dark assisting officers with traffic stops, burglar alarms and other various calls, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Department.

Starting at 6:48 p.m., the pilots flew above various traffic stops in Hammond, Griffith and Gary. At one point, the helicopter responded to a domestic battery call in the 3800 block of Madison Street in Gary. During the incident, the Aviation Unit hovered above the scene to provide aerial surveillance in case a battery suspect attempted to flee.

The helicopter returned to the airport at 9:47 p.m. Friday.

Recent arrests booked into Lake County Jail

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Firefighters hours into battling scrapyard blaze

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts