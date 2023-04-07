CROWN POINT — Self-representing litigants can now seek assistance prior to entering the courtroom with the implementation of the Lake Circuit Court self-help center.

"The number of self-representing litigants is growing," said Lake Circuit Judge Marissa McDermott. "It's a phenomenon happening in Indiana and elsewhere."

The self-help center is the result of a partnership among the court, the county, the state and local attorneys. According to McDermott, around 60% of civil court cases involve parties representing themselves. The center will bridge the gap between judges and self-litigants in the courtroom.

Originally it was set to open on April 1, 2020, but was delayed due to COVID-19. The process began with an application for a Family Court Project Grant through the Indiana Supreme Court Office of Court Services, which was approved in 2019.

"The fact that the state is willing to step up and offer grant money to get these self-help centers started is tremendous," McDermott said.

After being deferred for three years, the center officially opened its doors in January. Under the current schedule, licensed attorneys are available to assist self-representing litigants at the center from 9 to 11 a.m. on the first and third Tuesday of each month.

"This is a great way for lawyers to give back to the community without the commitment of full representation," McDermott said. "Having attorneys who can assist with things like filling out forms and explaining court procedures is a huge benefit to litigants and the court."

An hourly fee is paid to the attorneys through the state grant. Shana Levinson has been working at the center a few times per month. Levinson is an attorney who specializes in family law, municipal representation and general litigation.

"There's an enormous amount of self representation and it creates a lot of problems," she said. "This concept makes it easier for the litigants, and helps keep the court's schedule flowing."

Levinson has been able to provide litigants with general advice and specifically inform those who have questions about family law. The center is available to individuals at no cost.

"It's been a pretty steady flow, but we need to continue to get the word out," she said.

The Lake County Commissioners assisted with the center by creating functional space. With help from the commissioners, new countertops have been installed and a conference room has been created.

McDermott hopes the center will help demystify what can be a confusing and daunting process for individuals. Specifically, she said attorneys can help inform individuals about the Real ID law, which will be set in motion on May 7, 2025. Attorneys can provide assistance to ensure individuals don't have discrepancies in their identifying paperwork — a common issue when it comes to name changes.

"Judge McDermott has been trying to come up with ways to help self-represented litigants get through the process," Levinson said. "She's identified that need and she's really trying to assist the public the best she can."

Self-service civil legal kiosks are an additional form of assistance available to Hoosiers across Indiana, McDermott said. The IndianaLegalHelp.org kiosks help provide information to individuals facing eviction or housing instability. The Lake County kiosk is available for use in the clerk's office located on the first floor of the courts building at 2293 N. Main St. in Crown Point.