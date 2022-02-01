 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Semi-conscious driver claims to be 'under vampire stuff,' Porter County police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Maxii Encinas

Maxii Encinas

 Provided

CENTER TOWNSHIP — After having to break a window in order to prevent a semi-conscious motorist from driving off from a ditch, a county police officer said the woman denied taking drugs, but said she had been "under vampire stuff an hour ago," according to Porter County police.

"Whatever the Vamps give you," Maxii Encinas reportedly told police.

"I asked her why she went off the roadway and she stated, 'that's a good question boo, something happened," the officer said.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Encinas, 31, of Portage, was taken into custody and faces charges of operating while intoxicated in a manner which endangers a person and OWI, according to the incident report.

The officer said he was patrolling at 3:23 a.m. Sunday along Ind. 130 when he noticed the vehicle in a ditch along County Road 150 West. He saw the driver, later identified as Encinas, slouched over and unresponsive to his knocks on the vehicle window.

Encinas eventually awoke momentarily and then started to doze off again while pressing on the accelerator of the vehicle, which was in gear and near catching traction on the roadway, police said.

People are also reading…

"I yelled for her to stop and put it in park, but was getting no response while she pressed the accelerator," the officer said. "At this time I removed my baton and struck her driver door window several times until it broke."

The officer said he had reach in and turn the vehicle off as Encinas was not responding to an order to put it in park.

The officer said Encinas smelled of alcohol and mumbled so badly he could not understand her words.

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Porter/LaPorte County Courts and Social Justice Reporter

Bob is a 23-year veteran of The Times. He covers county government and courts in Porter County, federal courts, police news and regional issues. He also created the Vegan in the Region blog, is an Indiana University grad and lifelong region resident.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Waves engulf the Dutch coastline during storm Corrie

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts