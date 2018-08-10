Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Police stock
Buy Now
File, The Times

ROLLING PRAIRIE — Indiana State Police uncovered marijuana in a semi-tractor trailer during a routine traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of one Illinois man. 

Police said they conducted a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m. Monday after observing the semi traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 90 near Rolling Prairie, according to an ISP news release. 

The semi-truck driver was driven by Ahmad Alkhazaleh, 30, of Harwood Heights, Illinois. A passenger in the semi with Alkhazaleh was ultimately not charged in the incident. 

The state trooper reportedly detected a strong marijuana odor coming from within the vehicle. With the assistance of a second trooper, they searched the semi and seized an undisclosed amount of marijuana. 

The driver, Alkhazaleh, claimed sole possession of the pot and was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on the charge. 

The Indiana State Police will be conducting a region-wide initiative called Operation Pull Over in the coming days, state police said in the release. The operation is scheduled to begin Wednesday, running through Sept. 1.

Enforcement activities will be focused on, but not limited to, targeting impaired driving by motorists. 

"The Indiana State Police would like to remind people to be on the lookout for impaired driving and wants to encourage motorists to report such drivers.  Seemingly small tips given by the public can lead to arrests and help us keep the roadways safe for everyone," the release stated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Northlake County Reporter

Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.