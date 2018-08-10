ROLLING PRAIRIE — Indiana State Police uncovered marijuana in a semi-tractor trailer during a routine traffic stop, resulting in the arrest of one Illinois man.
Police said they conducted a traffic stop at 5:50 p.m. Monday after observing the semi traveling at a high rate of speed on Interstate 90 near Rolling Prairie, according to an ISP news release.
The semi-truck driver was driven by Ahmad Alkhazaleh, 30, of Harwood Heights, Illinois. A passenger in the semi with Alkhazaleh was ultimately not charged in the incident.
The state trooper reportedly detected a strong marijuana odor coming from within the vehicle. With the assistance of a second trooper, they searched the semi and seized an undisclosed amount of marijuana.
The driver, Alkhazaleh, claimed sole possession of the pot and was booked into the LaPorte County Jail on the charge.
The Indiana State Police will be conducting a region-wide initiative called Operation Pull Over in the coming days, state police said in the release. The operation is scheduled to begin Wednesday, running through Sept. 1.
Subscribe to Breaking News!
Get breaking news stories sent to you as the stories unfold!
Enforcement activities will be focused on, but not limited to, targeting impaired driving by motorists.
"The Indiana State Police would like to remind people to be on the lookout for impaired driving and wants to encourage motorists to report such drivers. Seemingly small tips given by the public can lead to arrests and help us keep the roadways safe for everyone," the release stated.
Lauren covers North Lake County government, breaking news, crime and environmental issues for The Times. She previously worked at The Herald-News in Joliet. She holds a master’s degree in Public Affairs Reporting.
Get email notifications on Lauren Leone-Cross daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever Lauren Leone-Cross posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.