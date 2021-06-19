Semi fire closes I-65 ramp, police say

MERRILLVILLE — A large semitrailer fire has closed down a ramp on Interstate 65 Saturday afternoon, police said.
Around 5:30 p.m. police responded to the vehicle fire in the I-65 southbound lane heading to the 61st Avenue ramp, said Indiana State Police.
The semi had caught fire and firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze. All occupants were able to get out of the vehicle and no one was harmed.
Police said drivers should expect an extended closure for the southbound I-65 to 61st Avenue ramp. HAZMAT crews were called to clean up the scene of the fire.
Traffic was moving slowly along the left lane, and drivers should expect extended delays or avoid the area.
Tags
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.
Anna Ortiz
Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter
Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.