Semi stolen from truck stop, tracked down to other truck stop, police say

ROSELAWN — A trucker walked out of a truck stop Wednesday morning to see his rig was missing, police said.

Indiana State Police and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department tracked the stolen semitrailer to another truck stop about 30 miles away, and the law caught up with the truck after it resumed its trip south on Interstate 65, state police Sgt. Glen Fifeld said in an email.

The semitrailer was stolen from the Love's Travel Stop at the junction of I-65 and Ind. 10 in Roselawn, according to police.

"During the investigation, officers were able to determine that the vehicle was at another truck stop located in Remington," Fifeld said, but then learned it was again heading south on I-65, so they "notified troopers at the Lafayette post."

State Trooper Corey Brown spotted the semi near mile marker 152 in Clinton County, Fifeld said, and "noticed that the vehicle had been altered from the original theft."

Specifically, the license plates had been switched, a different tractor was pulling the trailer and numbers on the trailer had been painted over, Fifeld said.

The semi was pulled over and the driver, Dalwy DeArmas Rodriguez, 36, of Louisville, Kentucky, was arrested, he said.

Rodriguez was taken to the Clinton County Jail where he was preliminarily charged with possession of stolen property, a level 5 felony, Fifeld said.

"Charges will be filed in Jasper County by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department," he said. "The company who owned the product in the trailer reported that the contents inside the stolen trailer were valued at $914,000.00."

The unspecified property was recovered and undamaged, Fifeld said.

Later that morning, Trooper Kurtis Jones located the missing semitractor, Fifeld said. It was abandoned on I-65 about three miles north of the Love's Travel Stop, he said.

"That vehicle was later released to the original victim," he said.