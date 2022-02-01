Semiconscious driver claims to be 'under vampire stuff,' Porter County police say

CENTER TOWNSHIP — After having to break a window in order to prevent a semiconscious motorist from driving off from a ditch, a county police officer said the woman denied taking drugs but said she had been "under vampire stuff an hour ago," according to Porter County police.

"Whatever the Vamps give you," Maxii Encinas reportedly told police.

"I asked her why she went off the roadway and she stated, 'That's a good question boo, something happened,'" the officer said.

Encinas, 31, of Portage, was taken into custody and faces charges of operating while intoxicated in a manner which endangers a person and OWI, according to the incident report.

The officer said he was patrolling at 3:23 a.m. Sunday along Ind. 130 when he noticed the vehicle in a ditch along County Road 150 West. He saw the driver, later identified as Encinas, slouched over and unresponsive to his knocks on the vehicle window.

Encinas eventually awoke momentarily and then started to doze off again while pressing on the accelerator of the vehicle, which was in gear and near catching traction on the roadway, police said.

"I yelled for her to stop and put it in park, but was getting no response while she pressed the accelerator," the officer said. "At this time I removed my baton and struck her driver door window several times until it broke."

The officer said he had reach in and turn the vehicle off as Encinas was not responding to an order to put it in park.

The officer said Encinas smelled of alcohol and mumbled so badly he could not understand her words.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 1 Sad 1 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.