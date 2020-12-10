Senate committee advances nomination of Region U.S. attorney for federal judgeship

The federal prosecutor for Northwest Indiana is one step closer to becoming a judge on the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted along party lines Thursday to advance the nomination of U.S. Attorney Thomas Kirsch II, of Schererville, to the full Senate for final approval.

All 12 Republicans on the panel, led by U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., voted in favor of Kirsch's nomination, while the 10 Democratic members, including U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., were opposed.

Durbin said he and the other Democrats do not specifically object to Kirsch becoming a judge and replacing now-Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett, of South Bend, on the federal appellate court that hears cases from Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin.

"I will tell you, I know the man. He is a qualified person," Durbin said. "But this is such an extraordinary process that is being followed that many of us are constrained to vote against his nomination on the procedural aspects of it."

Specifically, Durbin said the Democrats believe it's inappropriate for the Senate to consent to any further nominations for federal posts made by Republican President Donald Trump following Trump's Nov. 3 election defeat.